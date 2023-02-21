Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$215.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTC.A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$195.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$167.00 to C$164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Canadian Tire from C$181.00 to C$203.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$203.75.

Canadian Tire Stock Up 0.9 %

CTC.A opened at C$174.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.50. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$139.24 and a 52 week high of C$195.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$154.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$154.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.27.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

