Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$28.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$31.42.

Canadian Western Bank Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$28.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.17. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$38.90. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$279.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$283.51 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 32.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6935065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Western Bank

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.07, for a total value of C$27,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$128,284.73. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

