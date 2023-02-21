CannabisCoin Price Up 13.5% This Week (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $476,214.32 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,664.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.54 or 0.00379264 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00095671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.89 or 0.00660422 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00607880 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00183925 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.