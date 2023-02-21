Capital Square LLC Acquires 539 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,209,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,380,000 after purchasing an additional 71,362 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $196.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $6.67 on Tuesday, reaching $176.54. 1,001,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,651,645. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $223.97. The company has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.82 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service



United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

