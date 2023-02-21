Capital Square LLC Buys 7,707 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. CareTrust REIT accounts for about 1.6% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,671,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,460,000 after purchasing an additional 162,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,273,000 after acquiring an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,896 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 817,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after buying an additional 25,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 792,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after buying an additional 128,859 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ:CTRE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 58,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $22.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,375.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTRE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

About CareTrust REIT

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.