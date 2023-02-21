Capital Square LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,202,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,666. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.76. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

