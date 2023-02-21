Capital Square LLC Has $719,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Capital Square LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $451,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJT traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.26. 20,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,763. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $129.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.93.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
