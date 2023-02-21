Capital Square LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Square LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,347,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,865. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $394.72.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
