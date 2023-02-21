Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ELS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 95,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,491. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.