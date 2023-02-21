Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,089 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Capital Square LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,135,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,555 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 519.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,164,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,194 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of ELS traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. 95,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,491. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ELS. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
