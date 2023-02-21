Capital Square LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC owned about 0.12% of Miller Industries worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,748 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 63.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MLR traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.50. 1,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,827. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Miller Industries Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

(Get Rating)

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.