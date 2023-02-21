Capital Square LLC Sells 242 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Capital Square LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Realty Income accounts for about 2.7% of Capital Square LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Realty Income by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of O stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,703. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.79, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

