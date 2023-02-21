Capital Square LLC Sells 35 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 890,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,581,000 after purchasing an additional 244,958 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 483,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,286,000 after purchasing an additional 214,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,378,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $898,098,000 after purchasing an additional 187,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,701,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $601.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.37, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.76.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $175,150.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,384.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

