Capital Square LLC Takes $373,000 Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 14.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,971. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $107.90 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.77%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

