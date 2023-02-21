CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Down 8.8%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) shares fell 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.23 and last traded at $14.23. 403,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 826,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CareDx from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

CareDx Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $759.20 million, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

Insider Transactions at CareDx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total value of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other CareDx news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,818 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $32,942.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,511.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CareDx by 34.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

