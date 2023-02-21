Carroll Investors Inc Acquires 753 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.33.

Home Depot Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $14.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $303.60. 3,555,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $310.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $321.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.