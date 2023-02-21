Carroll Investors Inc Boosts Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Carroll Investors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for approximately 0.4% of Carroll Investors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Carroll Investors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1,944.4% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.69.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $66.05. 542,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,585. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

