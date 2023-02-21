Carroll Investors Inc Buys Shares of 1,506 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 600.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,786,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,475 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,343,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,642,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354,660 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,151,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,569,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,964,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVX traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,991,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.28. The stock has a market cap of $313.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 188,132 shares of company stock valued at $33,557,674. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile



Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

