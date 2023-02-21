Cartesi (CTSI) Market Cap Hits $119.26 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 21st. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $119.26 million and $17.25 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cartesi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s launch date was April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,107,666 tokens. Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io. Cartesi’s official message board is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain.The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.