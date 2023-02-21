Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $7.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 8,345,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,890,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $156.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

