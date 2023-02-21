Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Raised to $7.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 33.08% from the stock’s current price.
CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.
Carvana Stock Down 8.0 %
NYSE CVNA traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. 8,345,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,890,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $156.68.
Institutional Trading of Carvana
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carvana (CVNA)
- What Are Dividend Payment Dates?
- Home Depot Is Heading For The Bargain Basement, Be Ready
- These Stocks Will be Dividend Aristocrats in Five Years or Less
- What Do Walmart’s Q4 Results Mean? Bad News For The S&P 500
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.