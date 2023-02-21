CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CD Projekt Price Performance

OTGLY stock opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

