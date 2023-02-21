CDW Co. (CDW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 23rd

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. CDW has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CDW to earn $10.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $213.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,927.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CDW by 46.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

