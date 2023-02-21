Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Lowered to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CVE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 12.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Stories

