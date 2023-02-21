Centiva Capital LP Buys 9,399 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 1.05% of Prospector Capital worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 1,801.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 47.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the first quarter worth $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prospector Capital during the third quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Prospector Capital by 405.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

PRSR opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Prospector Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

