Centiva Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 3.11% of Skydeck Acquisition worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Skydeck Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 404,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 62,904 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 99,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skydeck Acquisition alerts:

Skydeck Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SKYA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. Skydeck Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Skydeck Acquisition Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skydeck Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skydeck Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.