Centiva Capital LP Cuts Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 533,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $111,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 3.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 139,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

PLMI opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

