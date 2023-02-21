Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,700,000. Centiva Capital LP owned 0.05% of STORE Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

STOR stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

