CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Barclays

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $58.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CEVA from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CEVA has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $765.50 million, a PE ratio of -33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.14. CEVA has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $42.25.

Institutional Trading of CEVA

CEVA ( NASDAQ:CEVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CEVA will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CEVA by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CEVA by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

