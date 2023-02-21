Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.26, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $78.04. 2,455,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $64.81 and a 52 week high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 8,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.80.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

