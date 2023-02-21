Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,132 shares of company stock worth $33,557,674. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $161.99. 1,992,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,002,881. The firm has a market cap of $313.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $130.52 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.10.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

