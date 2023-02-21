Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after acquiring an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

