Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $267.20.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
Churchill Downs Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $253.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.75.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
