CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Air Canada (TSE:AC)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$32.00 price objective on the stock.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.54.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at C$21.20 on Friday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.37.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

About Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total transaction of C$284,593.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette sold 14,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.35, for a total value of C$284,593.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$740,675.05. Also, Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 32,588 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total transaction of C$620,863.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,463,734.55. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

