Cibc World Markets Corp Buys New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 138,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 5,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 49,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 67,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.58. 30,460,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,038,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $74.69. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.