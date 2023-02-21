Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 129,434 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.5% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $16.63 on Tuesday, hitting $301.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,298,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,367. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.33.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

