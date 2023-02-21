Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 682,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,314 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 0.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $43,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $544,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,771,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,943,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

