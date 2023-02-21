Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.21 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,024 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 42.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,363,113 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 118.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,233 shares during the period.

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. The stock had a trading volume of 879,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,645,076. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.84. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

