Cibc World Markets Corp Has $12.65 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,446 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,995,000 after acquiring an additional 657,216 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 35.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 467,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,098,000 after acquiring an additional 122,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 346,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,803. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.79.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.