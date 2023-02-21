Cibc World Markets Corp Has $13.70 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,171 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $13,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in BlackRock by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $18.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $697.18. 169,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,950. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $730.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

