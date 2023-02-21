Cibc World Markets Corp Has $26.59 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,731 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,219. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $199.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.62.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

