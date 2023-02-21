Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,402 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE PNC traded down $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $155.82. 535,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,054. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $205.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.92. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

