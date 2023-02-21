Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 23,864 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $76,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,268,161 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,604,000 after purchasing an additional 154,981 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,512,317 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $867,121,000 after purchasing an additional 66,805 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,206,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $791,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.13. 867,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,173. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a market capitalization of $197.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.33.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

