Cibc World Markets Corp Reduces Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,618 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $22,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded down $14.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $702.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,591. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.89 and a 52-week high of $776.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $701.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $652.43. The company has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,032 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.72, for a total value of $2,142,775.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,287,060.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,697 shares of company stock worth $11,770,596. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.47.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

