Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 27,981 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,559 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $620,665,000 after acquiring an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.97.

Target Stock Down 2.6 %

Target Announces Dividend

TGT stock traded down $4.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.70. 1,331,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,009. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.23. The company has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

