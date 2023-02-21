Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 54,248 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,248 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $52,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,833,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,522,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,056,000 after buying an additional 999,809 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,897,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,848,000 after buying an additional 162,083 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,978,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,964,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,199,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,028,000 after buying an additional 118,982 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.39. The stock had a trading volume of 451,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

