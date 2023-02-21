Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of CI traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,563. The firm has a market cap of $90.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $218.52 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $313.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.29.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.