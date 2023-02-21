Clearline Capital LP Acquires 17,057 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 685,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Alight worth $5,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Alight by 109.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Alight by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 141,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Alight by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,567,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after buying an additional 287,947 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $1,316,000. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,526,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alight Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE ALIT traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 446,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94 and a beta of 0.73. Alight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Alight to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

