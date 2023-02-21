Clearline Capital LP Acquires 43,358 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,358 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.31% of Cedar Fair worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 61.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 772.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FUN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,495. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.47. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

