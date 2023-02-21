Clearline Capital LP Acquires New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,012,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,760,000. Snap comprises approximately 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Snap at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 760.2% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 80,850 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in Snap by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 550,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 106,174 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $4,550,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Snap by 110.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Snap from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark lowered Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap Price Performance

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $9,810,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,317.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,101,989 shares of company stock valued at $11,794,997 in the last three months.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 11,647,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,274,270. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.10. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $41.32.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.