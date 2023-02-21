Clearline Capital LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 349.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,872 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.15% of Zuora worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 183.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,038 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 31.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 12.8% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 91,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zuora by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,885,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,053,000 after purchasing an additional 197,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora during the third quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 over the last ninety days. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zuora Trading Down 2.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.67. The company had a trading volume of 270,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,880. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.59. Zuora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $101.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

(Get Rating)

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Further Reading

