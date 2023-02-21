Clearline Capital LP Has $12.62 Million Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 157,613 shares during the quarter. New Relic accounts for 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP’s holdings in New Relic were worth $12,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New Relic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter worth $83,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in New Relic by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 215,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,411. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $80.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74.

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total transaction of $1,609,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,091.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock worth $3,992,088 over the last ninety days. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

New Relic Profile

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

