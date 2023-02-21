Clearline Capital LP Has $2.79 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Clearline Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,674 shares during the quarter. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.19% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $2,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1,501.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 11.2% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 204,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,474,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.96. 819,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.70. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 61,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $672,050.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,215.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,492,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,177.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 362,080 shares of company stock worth $3,381,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BBIO shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

